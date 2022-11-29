This Week's Dry Spot

 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Wind gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater
Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 14 to 19 ft at 12 seconds and
southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. For
the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 10 ft at 13 seconds and
southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST
Wednesday. Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

The clouds return around noon today before another round of rain blankets our area.

Good morning. Last night, a small ridge passed over our area, so most of us will be waking up to clear skies. The lack of clouds will bring freezing temperatures this morning, so prepare for frost and watch for icy roads. Later today, our area will transition back into an upper level trough as our second storm of the week rolls in. This transition will start the rain back up, especially along the Coast and the Northern Valley. For temperatures today, expect mid to low 40's except for on the Coast, where 50 is possible. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

