This Week's Dry Spot

Good morning. Last night, a small ridge passed over our area, so most of us will be waking up to clear skies. The lack of clouds will bring freezing temperatures this morning, so prepare for frost and watch for icy roads. Later today, our area will transition back into an upper level trough as our second storm of the week rolls in. This transition will start the rain back up, especially along the Coast and the Northern Valley. For temperatures today, expect mid to low 40's except for on the Coast, where 50 is possible.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield