This Week's Fair Day

Happy first day of March. This morning will have some patchy areas of fog that will potentially linger into the mid day. Fog will be particularly thick in the wettest areas, such as Roseburg and Corvallis. We will lose a lot of heat this morning, so black ice should be of concern while driving today. This afternoon will show some sunlight for most areas as today will have the fairest skies of the week. Clouds return tonight. Expect temperatures to be the warmest of the week this afternoon and the coldest of the week this morning.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield