Thunder, Smoke, and Sunshine

Happy Friday! We are waking up with terrible air quality because of two factors. One, south winds have pushed Flat Fire and California wildfire smoke into our area. Two, high pressure and a strong overnight inversion shoved that smoke down and trapped it by the surface. As the ground heats up today, the inversion will clear, so air quality will improve, but haze will stay in the upper atmosphere. Temps feel warm this morning because of California air being transported through our area by a rotation off of our Coast. Because of this humidity, some thunder and lightning is still possible in the southernmost areas of our forecast zone along with the Coast. The Coast will also see a chance of rain extending into the late morning. This afternoon will be hot for the inland areas, average for the Coast, and hazy everywhere.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield