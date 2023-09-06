Thursday: Morning clouds, followed by afternoon sunshine

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Onshore winds will allow for marine fog to move in tonight, which will lead to a cloudy start to Thursday.
This cloud cover will keep temperatures at bay through most of the day, with highs staying under 80°.
High pressure strengthens this weekend, leading to a quick warmup, with highs in the middle 80s both Saturday and Sunday.
Due to the dry weather, along with increasing heat, we will closely monitor any preexisting wildfires through the rest of this week!