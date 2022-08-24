Tracking a big cool down this weekend along with slight rain chance

Good Wednesday afternoon!
I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
The next couple days will be characterized by hot and sunny weather, along with areas of patchy fog in the morning. Coastal areas will see widespread fog in the morning, followed by intervals of fog in the afternoon, meaning that you may get 1-2 sunny hours, then see the fog roll overhead.
Forecast models are indicating a weather system that will move in Saturday, which has the potential to bring a few sprinkles to the area, along will cooler temperatures and widespread cloud cover. There is some uncertainty as towards the exact track of the low, but it does appear a few one-hundredths of an inch of rain could fall along the coast/foothills, with a trace or so inland. Needless to say, I'd still water the garden.
Sunday and Monday will be great beach days as I am expecting little to no marine fog, however, we will be tracking gusty winds these days.