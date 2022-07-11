Tracking a hot start to the work week

Good morning and happy Monday!
A strong ridge of high pressure has returned to the Pacific Northwest last night, and will influence our weather for the next couple of days. A hot start to the work week is expected as temperatures surge into the 90s for the Valleys and Basin today.
The coast will cool down beginning Tuesday as onshore flow and marine stratus rebuild, but another warm day is expected for inland locations. High pressure will weaken by the middle of the work week, and temperatures will stay near normal. A slight chance of showers moves in for the end of the weekend, but accumulations look minimal at this time.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek