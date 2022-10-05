Tracking a strong weekend warm up

Good afternoon, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Expect fog and drizzle the next few mornings, along with afternoon sunshine.
Temperatures warm into the 80s this weekend under sunny skies.
If you are heading to the coast this weekend, expect overcast skies with cool temperatures.
Long term, we are tracking a big cool down and a chance of rain by next Monday night/Tuesday time frame. Rainfall amounts will be minimal at best, but it should help crews contain some of the local fires.
There has been some chitter-chatter regarding an east wind event next week. Yes, we are expecting east winds Tuesday and Wednesday, but these will be weak winds, and will be accompanied by cooler temperatures and showers. Therefore, I don't anticipate an increase in the fire danger. This winds may blow the smoke back towards the valley, which may be bothersome to some people.