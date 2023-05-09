Transitional Day

Good Morning. Today is this week's transition from moist and cold to warm and dry. This morning will start off with some low clouds and potential fog. Especially in the Basin, where rain fall was heaviest yesterday. The primary feature today is a low pressure zone off of our coast, but a lack of moisture will keep the skies dry as it dies off. By the afternoon, clouds will disappear and the sun will be fully visible. Today's high temperatures will be around the upper 60's except for on the Coast where things will just scrape the 60 degree mark.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield