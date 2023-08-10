Triple digit heat next week along with increasing fire danger

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...


* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. There is a 70% chance that
high temperatures end up between 97F and 108F and low
temperatures fail to drop below 62F to 70F Sunday through
Thursday.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

...50 PERCENT CHANCE FOR HOT, DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS IMPACTING
PORTIONS OF FWZ603,FWZ604,FWZ606 AND FWZ608...

.Confidence is high that critically low relative humidity will
impact all zones, but critical winds are most likely to impact
the southern portions of FWZ603 and FWZ604, especially on Sunday
afternoon and evening. Also, for zones FWZ606 and FWZ608 the
northerly winds will be more of a challenge during the daytime,
but easterly winds overnight could reach critical levels
especially Saturday night into Sunday morning.


...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 603 AND 604...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Saturday afternoon through Monday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes
of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604
Willamette Valley.

* WINDS...North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of highest concern at this time
is Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening between Salem, OR and
Eugene, OR.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Triple digit heat next week along with increasing fire danger

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued starting Sunday and ending Thursday. Daytime high temperatures will reach the lower 100s for 3-4 consecutive days, making it the most extreme heat wave of the summer.

There is some uncertainty in the temperature values. This is because an area of low pressure near California will keep temperatures cooler to our south. If this weather feature migrates further north, then this could end up being a bust of a heat wave. As of now, it is important to prepare for extreme heat next week.

There are two weather features involved in this, a ridge of high pressure to our west, and the aforementioned low pressure system near California. Due to the close proximity of these two systems, we can expect gusty north-northeasterly winds Sunday and Monday. This will exacerbate the fire danger to extreme. As of now, winds will gust to 25 mph inland Sunday, and closer to 35 mph along the coast.

The heat will come to an end late next week.

