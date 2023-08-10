Triple digit heat next week along with increasing fire danger

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued starting Sunday and ending Thursday. Daytime high temperatures will reach the lower 100s for 3-4 consecutive days, making it the most extreme heat wave of the summer.
There is some uncertainty in the temperature values. This is because an area of low pressure near California will keep temperatures cooler to our south. If this weather feature migrates further north, then this could end up being a bust of a heat wave. As of now, it is important to prepare for extreme heat next week.
There are two weather features involved in this, a ridge of high pressure to our west, and the aforementioned low pressure system near California. Due to the close proximity of these two systems, we can expect gusty north-northeasterly winds Sunday and Monday. This will exacerbate the fire danger to extreme. As of now, winds will gust to 25 mph inland Sunday, and closer to 35 mph along the coast.
The heat will come to an end late next week.