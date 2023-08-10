Triple digit heat next week along with increasing fire danger

Weather Alert

...50 PERCENT CHANCE FOR HOT, DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS IMPACTING PORTIONS OF FWZ603,FWZ604,FWZ606 AND FWZ608... .Confidence is high that critically low relative humidity will impact all zones, but critical winds are most likely to impact the southern portions of FWZ603 and FWZ604, especially on Sunday afternoon and evening. Also, for zones FWZ606 and FWZ608 the northerly winds will be more of a challenge during the daytime, but easterly winds overnight could reach critical levels especially Saturday night into Sunday morning. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 603 AND 604... The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley. * WINDS...North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of highest concern at this time is Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening between Salem, OR and Eugene, OR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&