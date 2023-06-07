Turning cloudy and cooler the next couple days

An upper-level low in California will trigger thunderstorms across parts of the California and Oregon mountain ranges through Friday.
Most of us will stay dry in the lowlands, however, a storm or two may creep into the foothills.
This weekend will be characterized by typical June-like weather. Highs will reach the lower 80s under sunny skies both days.
Next week, the pattern will remain stagnant. Each day will feature sunshine in the valleys, along with fog near the coast.
Long term, forecast models show us staying dry for the next week. Forecast models 8-14 days out differ on the position of the jet stream. The European model shows not a drop of rain for the next two weeks. Meanwhile, the global model, shows rain chances entering the forecast towards the end of next week.