Turning considerably cooler next few days

Here's a quick look at your forecast for the upcoming week.
Temperatures will be considerably cooler tomorrow, as high pressure weakens. Expect some clouds in the early morning, followed by decreasing clouds. The coast should expect much more in the way of low clouds Tuesday.
Expect high level clouds Thursday through Friday, with temperatures in the 70s and lower 80s both days.
The pattern finally looks like it might favor much cooler weather, along with rain chances by Sunday-Tuesday of next week. This is due to a large scale dip in the jet stream, which will allow cooler air from Canada to rush in.