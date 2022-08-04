Turning hot this weekend

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Windy weather is likely across the coast and Cascades over the next few days. In fact, easterly winds may develop this weekend, which could lead to further growth of the fires. The humidity will be decreasing this weekend and the winds will increase, which is not a good combination.
Meanwhile, high pressure will keep our forecast sunny and warm Friday. High pressure strengthens Saturday and Sunday, leading to extreme heat late in the weekend. Unlike last week, where our heat wave lasted for eight days, this heat wave will only last 1-2 days.
Sunny skies will be in the forecast all of next week too!