Turning slightly cooler next few days

Good afternoon, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Temperatures will cool off slightly over the next few days to the middle to lower 80s range, before spiking back to the middle 90s this weekend.
A change in our wind direction has given us relief to the smoke. In fact, you'll notice the sky is a little bluer today.
A sunny rest of the week is expected, before a rapid warm up this weekend.
We will maintain a Red Flag Warning until late Tuesday night, as we will have more lightning on top of dry fuels.
This Red Flag Warning may be extended until Wednesday night as forecast models are hinting at the possibility of more lightning tomorrow.