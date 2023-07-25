Turning sunny and hot Wednesday

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
A cold front brought us a few one-hundredths of an inch of rain this morning, which kept temperatures cooler. Unfortunately, however, the pattern turns sunny and hot again tomorrow.
High pressure will keep us sunny and dry for the remainder of the week, and temperatures will remain around average.
There are signs that we will return to the 90s by next week.
The rain slightly reduced the fire danger today. As of now, the Bedrock Fire is 4,488 acres and 0% contained. The Flat Fire is 22,697 acres and 3% contained.