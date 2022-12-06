Uneventful Tuesday

Good morning. Today's weather will be relatively quiet. The morning should begin with temperatures approaching, but not hitting freezing levels, so frost should be of little concern. By mid morning, another round of fog will spread its way over the Valley. Grey skies will hang over our area for most of the day due to lingering low clouds. Clouds could dissipate into the mid afternoon, but sunny skies are unlikely. Expect temperatures to be a few degrees warmer than yesterday.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield