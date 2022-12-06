 Skip to main content
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 ft at 10 seconds and south winds 20 to 30
kt with gusts up to 40 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

Uneventful Tuesday

Good morning. Today's weather will be relatively quiet. The morning should begin with temperatures approaching, but not hitting freezing levels, so frost should be of little concern. By mid morning, another round of fog will spread its way over the Valley. Grey skies will hang over our area for most of the day due to lingering low clouds. Clouds could dissipate into the mid afternoon, but sunny skies are unlikely. Expect temperatures to be a few degrees warmer than yesterday. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

