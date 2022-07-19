Unseasonably warm Tuesday and Wednesday

A ridge of high pressure has extended north into Canada which is driving the unseasonably warm temperatures across the Willamette Valley and Umpqua Basin. This spike in temperatures will last another day, before a weak disturbance slight into the area to end the work week.
This will bring in cooler temperatures for the start to the weekend. However, still not tracking a drop of rain for the valley with the pattern shift by the end of the week.
We are keeping our eyes on a big warm up for the end of the month and to kick of July. A few models are showing temperatures flirting with triple digits for the last week.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek