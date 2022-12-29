Unsettled Friday with scattered showers and milder temps

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Thursday night expect moderate to heavy rain at times, along with gusty winds.
Friday and Saturday will be wet in the Umpqua Basin with widespread rain, however, conditions should be drier the further north you live.
Saturday morning, we'll be left with a few sprinkles, by New Years Eve night, the rain should be long gone, which means any first night activities should be dry.
New Years Day will be dry and chilly, then we are tracking our next system which moves in Monday, bringing more rain.