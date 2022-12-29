Unsettled Friday with scattered showers and milder temps

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM PST FRIDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 10 to 14 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds 20 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the first Small Craft
Advisory, seas 9 to 12 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 15 to
20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft
Advisory, seas 10 to 14 ft at 15 seconds and southwest winds 10
to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM
PST Friday. Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this
evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM Friday to 4 AM PST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM PST FRIDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 10 to 14 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds 20 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the first Small Craft
Advisory, seas 9 to 12 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 15 to
20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft
Advisory, seas 10 to 14 ft at 15 seconds and southwest winds 10
to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM
PST Friday. Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this
evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM Friday to 4 AM PST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM PST FRIDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 10 to 14 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds 20 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the first Small Craft
Advisory, seas 9 to 12 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 15 to
20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft
Advisory, seas 10 to 14 ft at 15 seconds and southwest winds 10
to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM
PST Friday. Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this
evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM Friday to 4 AM PST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Unsettled Friday with scattered showers and milder temps

  • 0

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

Thursday night expect moderate to heavy rain at times, along with gusty winds.

Friday and Saturday will be wet in the Umpqua Basin with widespread rain, however, conditions should be drier the further north you live. 

Saturday morning, we'll be left with a few sprinkles, by New Years Eve night, the rain should be long gone, which means any first night activities should be dry.

New Years Day will be dry and chilly, then we are tracking our next system which moves in Monday, bringing more rain.

 

Recommended for you