Unsettled Wednesday then drier Thursday

Good evening,
Expect scattered showers on Wednesday, along with peeks of sunshine.
We catch a break from the rain on Thursday, but Thursday night we get brushed by a coastal storm. Rain probabilities aren't high with this one, as it is a fast mover and isn't expected to produce more than a few one-hundredths of an inch of rain. Not to mention, this will happen Thursday night when most people are sleeping.
Friday, there's a slight chance of rain in the morning, followed by a dry/mostly cloudy afternoon. Saturday also appears to be dry, with stubborn clouds.
Another weak cold front slides in Sunday, bringing cooler temperatures and showers for the second half of the weekend. Showers may also linger into Monday.
Long term, the pattern looks like it may change early next week, with high pressure building in. If this verifies, it would mean warmer temperatures and more sunshine. Let's hope this forecast ages well!