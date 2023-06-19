Unstable Showers

Good Morning! Today will start with some sunshine but its not going to last. A huge upper low is dropping over the entire PNW today and bringing more cold and wet conditions with it. Temps today will stick to the low 60's with the Coast barely hitting 59 and snow falling over the mountains! Transitioning into the late morning, clouds will fill the sky and some showers could be possible around the upper elevations/ Coast. As the early afternoon rolls in, showers will reach the inland Valley with elevated thunderstorm chances. If thunderstorms start to develop, expect small hail. In addition to the showers, winds will start to elevate into the sustained 15-20 MPH range for most areas into the afternoon. Warm temps and sunny skies should return by Wednesday.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield