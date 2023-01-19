Valley fog and sunshine along the coast Friday

After weeks of a fairly consistent weather pattern, changes begin on Friday as high pressure builds into the region. There will be widespread frost Friday in the valleys and patchy frost along the coast.
Valley fog will be dense Friday morning, but should improve by the afternoon. There is high confidence that areas in the Umpqua Basin see sunshine, however, the chances of fully burning off the fog in the Willamette Valley is low.
A weak front will move in Saturday, bringing clouds and scattered showers.
Sunday will be dry, and mostly cloudy.
Next week, we continue to track valley fog each and every morning, with the coast, foothills, and Cascades staying sunny.