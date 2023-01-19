 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 10 ft at 13 seconds. Southwest winds 5 to 10 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Valley fog and sunshine along the coast Friday

  • 0

After weeks of a fairly consistent weather pattern, changes begin on Friday as high pressure builds into the region. There will be widespread frost Friday in the valleys and patchy frost along the coast.

Valley fog will be dense Friday morning, but should improve by the afternoon. There is high confidence that areas in the Umpqua Basin see sunshine, however, the chances of fully burning off the fog in the Willamette Valley is low.

A weak front will move in Saturday, bringing clouds and scattered showers.

Sunday will be dry, and mostly cloudy.

Next week, we continue to track valley fog each and every morning, with the coast, foothills, and Cascades staying sunny.

 

Recommended for you