Valley fog with coast areas staying bright and sunny

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and persistence of poor air quality. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Air will be most stagnant below 1500 feet and may settle further into valleys of the Coast and Cascade foothills. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. &&