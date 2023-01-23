 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Air will be most stagnant below 1500 feet
and may settle further into valleys of the Coast and Cascade
foothills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO
1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 ft at 19 seconds and north winds 10 to 15
kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 1 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Valley fog with coast areas staying bright and sunny

This week will stay dry, with a slight chance of showers returning Friday night into Saturday. 

The valleys will stay foggy each and every morning, with the fog gradually eroding in the afternoon.

Strong high pressure will keep us dry for most of the week. However, the ridge weakens Friday, allowing for a weak front to roll through Friday night into Saturday.

Long term, the forecast is a bit tricky. Our ridge of high pressure may moves further west, making way for some weak storms to come in from Canada. Normally, rain events originating from Canada are moisture starved, meaning they lake rainfall. Therefore, I am conservative on the rain chances this weekend and next week. Also, troughs of low-pressure, originating from Canada tend to bring colder air, so expect snow-levels to drop close to the valley floor next week.

 

