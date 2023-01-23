Valley fog with coast areas staying bright and sunny

This week will stay dry, with a slight chance of showers returning Friday night into Saturday.
The valleys will stay foggy each and every morning, with the fog gradually eroding in the afternoon.
Strong high pressure will keep us dry for most of the week. However, the ridge weakens Friday, allowing for a weak front to roll through Friday night into Saturday.
Long term, the forecast is a bit tricky. Our ridge of high pressure may moves further west, making way for some weak storms to come in from Canada. Normally, rain events originating from Canada are moisture starved, meaning they lake rainfall. Therefore, I am conservative on the rain chances this weekend and next week. Also, troughs of low-pressure, originating from Canada tend to bring colder air, so expect snow-levels to drop close to the valley floor next week.