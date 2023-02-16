Variable Clouds

Good Morning. Today will start off with another freezing morning. Since yesterday was dry, black ice is of far less concern. The remainder of the day will show standard characteristics for a high pressure winter day. Low wind speeds, variable cloud coverage and temperatures in the mid 40's. On the Coast, things will be a bit sunnier which will allow a potential push for 50 degrees. Cloud coverage today is dependent on the movement of a low pressure trough far to our West.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield