Very cold next couple days

Good Thursday afternoon, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
High pressure, along with easterly winds, will make for a sunny and frigid next couple of mornings.
Nightly lows will fall to the lower 20s the next couple of days.
Bright and Sunny weather will be in the cards Friday and Saturday, along with patchy fog in a few locations.
The pattern will get cranking next week, as a series of weak cold front will bring the return of rain to the region.
Shower chances will be possible Monday-Wednesday, and then Thanksgiving Day itself looks drier.