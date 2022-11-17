 Skip to main content
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY
BELOW 2500 FEET...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.
below 2500 feet.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

Very cold next couple days

Good Thursday afternoon, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

High pressure, along with easterly winds, will make for a sunny and frigid next couple of mornings.

Nightly lows will fall to the lower 20s the next couple of days.

Bright and Sunny weather will be in the cards Friday and Saturday, along with patchy fog in a few locations.

The pattern will get cranking next week, as a series of weak cold front will bring the return of rain to the region.

Shower chances will be possible Monday-Wednesday, and then Thanksgiving Day itself looks drier.

 

