Very hot for Mother's Day, cooling throughout the week, but stays warm!

Mother's Day will be very hot across western Oregon.
Temperatures on Sunday will be in the range of 92-96° inland and 80-86° along the coast. By next week, the temperatures will drop a little bit, but we stay in the 80s all week long under sunny skies. The Willamette Valley could drop into the upper 70s by the tail end of the week as we get more of an on-shore flow, which will bring in more clouds and cool us off.
Also notable, the UV index will be at a 9 (scale 1 to 11) this weekend, which means sunburns will set in, in just 15-25 minutes or so.
No rain is expected over the next 7 days, with the exception of thunderstorms over the Cascades Sunday-Tuesday. A few could drift into the Willamette Valley on Monday, but it's not a very high chance that that will happen.