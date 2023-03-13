Very Wet Monday

Happy Monday. Today will be the wettest of the week. Rain has been coming down since the very early morning hours and will continue for the entire day. 2 features are bringing todays soaking conditions. First, is the arrival of an atmospheric river which fills the sky with moisture. Second, is the passage of a cold front. Today's cold front will hit the valley around noon and will slightly drop temps in addition to accelerate winds for a few hours. After the coldfront passes, snow levels will dramatically lower, allowing for snowfall over the valley, and ample snow over the mountains tonight. The rest of the week looks relatively dry.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield