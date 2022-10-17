Warm and dry week, then valley rain and mountain snow this weekend

Good Monday afternoon, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
We will remain under a strong ridge of high pressure through the rest of the week, which means warm, sunny, and smoky weather will continue.
Since our airmass won't change thing week, we will keep the smoke and haze around.
A major pattern change will begin Friday night. A robust upper-level low will dive south out of Canada, bringing colder air and rain. The colder temps will allow snow levels to drop to around 5,000' ft. This means there will be a rain/snow mix across the Cascades. Despite this, it appears little to no accumulation is expected.
Here in the lowlands, we can expect quite a bit of rain through the weekend and next week. Over the next 10 days, we will have three separate storms come out of the Gulf of Alaska, bringing us rain.