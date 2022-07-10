Warm and sunny Sunday, heat returns to start this week!

Crystal clear blue skies have taken over western Oregon this morning as high pressure begins to build into the PNW. As the ridge continues to build into Canada tonight and Monday, expect unseasonably hot temperatures Monday and Tuesday. The valleys will hit the lower to mid-90s, and the coast will likely hit the 70s.
During the summer months, try to limit exercise for you and your pets outdoors during the peak afternoon times. Heat stroke is possible for dogs exercising in the summer sun and hot temperatures. Always have extra water and give them breaks too. Best times to beat the heat are early morning and late in the evening.
The hot weather will come to an end for the rest of the work week, and we do see a chance for a cooler weekend with rain chances!
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek