Warm and sunny weekend, then turning hot early next week

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
This weekend will be great to get outdoors, as we'll have plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the 80s both days.
High pressure builds in and strengthens Monday, which will allow temperatures to warm well into the 90s. This heat wave will be short-lived, as high pressure weakens Wednesday.
A sunny and dry week is expected all of next week.
Keep in mind that you shouldn't leave kids and pets in the back seat of a car when temperatures are in the 80s and 90s. The interior of a car can and will reach 140° degrees on a day like today.