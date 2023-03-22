Warm Cloudy, and Potentially Rain

Good Morning. Today will thankfully be starting out warmer than yesterday. Temps should stay above freezing for nearly every region. In the mid morning, we will get a short stint of sunshine for a few hours after sunrise. Then, clouds will begin to roll in as cold weather pushes into the upper atmosphere. Afternoon will see some potential showers with thickening clouds building all night. High temperatures today will be nearly as warm as yesterday and actually warmer in some areas. Enjoy the warmth while you can because the next few days look cold and wet.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield