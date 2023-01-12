 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO NOON PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas building to 12 to 14 ft at 10
seconds and southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 15
to 20 ft at 18 seconds and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 10 AM this morning to noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

Good Morning. Today is going to be interesting. We will have thick clouds all day, so moisture from yesterday's rainfall will be trapped near the surface. That is also the case for the heat from yesterday's sunlight. Thus, temperatures will have a hard time dropping below 50 degrees this morning. Later into the day a warm front will impact our area and raise temperatures closer to 60. Ample moisture in the atmosphere in addition to the movement associated with an incoming warm front will present chances of showers all day. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

