Good Morning. Today is going to be interesting. We will have thick clouds all day, so moisture from yesterday's rainfall will be trapped near the surface. That is also the case for the heat from yesterday's sunlight. Thus, temperatures will have a hard time dropping below 50 degrees this morning. Later into the day a warm front will impact our area and raise temperatures closer to 60. Ample moisture in the atmosphere in addition to the movement associated with an incoming warm front will present chances of showers all day.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield