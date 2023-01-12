Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas building to 12 to 14 ft at 10 seconds and southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 20 ft at 18 seconds and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning. Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 AM this morning to noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&