...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued the Air
Quality Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is now in effect
until noon PDT Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for smoke. Wildfires
burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause
air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through at least
Monday night.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:

www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Warm, Smoky, Hot All Week

Good Morning. We start out this week with a similar weather pattern in place to last week. A broad low pressure zone sweeps in over the PNW and provides a bit of ventilation to keep skies clear and temperatures close to average. Many counties are still under an air quality advisory from wildfire smoke. Sunshine will dominate the day, but skies will be slightly discolored from the smoke. As the week progresses, so will the development of a high pressure ridge to the East of our region. By Wednesday, the ridge will move into our area and provide consistent gradual warming, raising temps over average. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield   

