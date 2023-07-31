Warm, Smoky, Hot All Week

Good Morning. We start out this week with a similar weather pattern in place to last week. A broad low pressure zone sweeps in over the PNW and provides a bit of ventilation to keep skies clear and temperatures close to average. Many counties are still under an air quality advisory from wildfire smoke. Sunshine will dominate the day, but skies will be slightly discolored from the smoke. As the week progresses, so will the development of a high pressure ridge to the East of our region. By Wednesday, the ridge will move into our area and provide consistent gradual warming, raising temps over average.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield