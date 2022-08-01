Warm to Start but Cooler Mid-Week

Good morning.
Fire season is upon us with the abnormally hot and dry weather that took place for the last week of July. All is takes is one week of extremely hot weather to get things going in the PNW. The Windigo and McKinney fires are closest to home, and we will unfortunately get some of the smoke over the next several days.
The good news is the prolonged heat wave is over this week, but expect temperatures to stay in the upper 80s and close to 90 Monday-Wednesday. Thursday will bring us our coolest temperatures of the week. Will see a slight warm up into the lower 90s over the weekend.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek