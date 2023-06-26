Warm Today, Cloudy by The Coast. Heating Trend

Good Morning. Today is starting off warm with little cloud coverage over the Valley and the Basin. Meanwhile, the Coast is waking up to a significantly thick marine layer. For the mid morning, there is a chance that the marine layer makes its way into the inland areas, but a period of radiant sunshine will definitely come before that. Clouds will linger over the coast all day with a few chances of light rain as the marine layer reaches is thickest point. Temperatures today will hit the low 80's inland and low 60's on the Coast. We are set to hit the 90's by the later half of this week as we move into a heating trend.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield