Warmer Air Returns Today

Happy Friday!

After a brief cool down for western Oregon, temperatures will return to near to slightly above average today as high pressure builds back. A short-lived heat wave is now expected over the weekend, and don't be surprised if a heat advisory is issued for Sunday. 

Another weak disturbance cools us down into next week. This will bring temperatures down into the mid-80s for a majority of the week, but skies will remain clear with the lack of moisture in place. 

-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek

 

