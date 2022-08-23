Warmer Air Returns Tuesday

Good morning,
Low level clouds and marine layer for is building back along the coast and in the Umpqua Basin. These clouds will linger for the morning, but expecting Roseburg to clear out by the 10 o'clock hour this morning. With a strong northwesterly push, wouldn't be surprised if we see the marine clouds hang out by the beaches today.
Temperatures will be slightly warmer than yesterday across the board, as high pressure builds back into the PNW. This set up will bring a hot couple of days on Wednesday and Thursday, so get those fans and AC units ready to go. Summer is holding on.
Overall pattern looks dry this week, but a stronger system will dip down from the Gulf of Alaska Friday and into Saturday which will cool temperatures into the lower 80s. This coming weekend looks very refreshing after a hot couple of days.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek