Warmer Days Ahead

Here's the forecast for the upcoming days:
Wednesday:
Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
We may see T-storms that form over the Cascades drift into the Willamette Valley beginning late Friday or into Saturday.