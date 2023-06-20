 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warmer Days Ahead

  • 0
Here's the forecast for the upcoming days:
 
Wednesday:
Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
 
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
 
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
 
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
 
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
 
We may see T-storms that form over the Cascades drift into the Willamette Valley beginning late Friday or into Saturday.

Recommended for you