Warmer/Sunnier

Good Morning. Today's primary weather features are coming from a low pressure zone losing intensity and retreating eastward. As the low moves away it makes room for high pressure to begin pushing into the PNW. So, this morning will be less cloudy than than Monday and Tuesday, and the heat will come on faster. Winds from the north will keep some clouds over the Coast, but inland will be looking beautiful by mid morning. Temps increase today with the Valley and Basin hitting into the mid 70's.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield