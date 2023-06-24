Warmer temperatures Today, but will we continue to warm?

High pressure is firmly in control across Oregon, however, there are still plenty of thunderstorms along the Oregon Cascades and east of the Cascades as well. That's due to an area of low pressure that's over the central part of California and the southeasterly flow that we have is why those storms are forming. They are slow moving and have good moisture with them, so heavy rain is falling with these thunderstorms.
The southern Willamette Valley had brief morning clouds, otherwise there was lots of sunshine in the Valley. The clouds evaporated along the Oregon Coast and sunshine is abundant for Saturday. We should see these clouds reform Tonight and more cloud cover on the coast for Sunday.
Expect to see some morning clouds, followed by sunshine in the afternoon for Monday and Tuesday in the Willamette Valley. Areas of drizzle along the Coast look to continue for Monday and Tuesday, especially in the morning hours where cloud cover will be rather thick in areas.
As for the Willamette Valley, high temperatures will be stay in the 80s until about Thursday of next week. We could then begin to warm up and the potential for highs getting into the low 90s is possible, but not set in stone yet.