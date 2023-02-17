Good Morning. Today will once again start off frosty, but will eventually turn out to be the warmest day of the week. Light Southerly winds will blow through the morning as the remainder of a system off of our coast drops South. Towards the afternoon, winds will shift into a Westerly flow and clouds will once again fill the sky. Prior to the wind shift, the skies will be far clearer today than yesterday. Expect moderate temperatures moving into the weekend with mornings finally escaping the freezing threshold.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield