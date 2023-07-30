Warming temps and chance of mountain thunderstorms this week

Weak cold front on Sunday morning has passed and high pressure will return with warmer temps this week, but luckily higher humidity and onshore flow helped out with area wildfires.
The warmer temps expected this week will come with more cloudcover from monsoonal moisture, but intense heat will hold off until the weekend.
Mid-level moisture will get pushed betweem the low pressure offshore and high pressure inland and produce clouds mid-week and the chance of a few isolated thunderstorms, mainly along the Cascades and into Bend.
Our areas of low pressure that have been hanging out offshore will get pushed back into Canada by next weekend, taking with it the monsoonal moisture and also leading to building high pressure for the entire west coast.
Luckily, long term weather models suggest a return to regulating and more seasonal heat following next weekend.
- Meteorologist Holden LeCroy
hlecroy@kezi.com @Holden_WX