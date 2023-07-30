 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued the Air
Quality Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is now in effect
until noon PDT Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for smoke. Wildfires
burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause
air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through at least
Monday night.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:

www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Warming temps and chance of mountain thunderstorms this week

  • Updated
Weak cold front on Sunday morning has passed and high pressure will return with warmer temps this week, but luckily higher humidity and onshore flow helped out with area wildfires.

The warmer temps expected this week will come with more cloudcover from monsoonal moisture, but intense heat will hold off until the weekend.

Mid-level moisture will get pushed betweem the low pressure offshore and high pressure inland and produce clouds mid-week and the chance of a few isolated thunderstorms, mainly along the Cascades and into Bend.

Our areas of low pressure that have been hanging out offshore will get pushed back into Canada by next weekend, taking with it the monsoonal moisture and also leading to building high pressure for the entire west coast.

Luckily, long term weather models suggest a return to regulating and more seasonal heat following next weekend.

- Meteorologist Holden LeCroy

hlecroy@kezi.com @Holden_WX

