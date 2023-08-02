Warming trend continues into the weekend with Cascade storm chances

We've been lucky with an area of low pressure hanging out offshore that has been regulating the heat and keeping much of the Willamette Valley "seasonal" but that will change over the next few days as heat is expected to return by the weekend.
Through the end of the week, high pressure will intensify building back west and shoving the area of low pressure further north and in return, our weather will be more influenced by the high pressure and temperatures will climb into the mid-90s by the weekend.
Also as we approach the weekend, a mid-level disturbance at the 700-mb level will bring a flux of tropical moisture to the area starting as early as Thursday afternoon across Southern Oregon and advancing north by Thursday through Saturday. This will increase cloudcover across the Eugene area, but also bring the chance of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning along the foothills and east of the Cascades. This poses heightened fire risk, especially after the end of the week heat.
By Sunday, we loose the moisture and clouds and as a result, the heat will be at its maximum with high temperatures warmest in Roseburg at around 96 to 97-degrees.
Dry cold front does approach by Tuesday and Wednesday and while dry, it will bring higher humidity, clouds and cooler conditions for the start of next week. That being said, pattern does appear to return to hot and dry again by August 11-12.
Containment is growing on area fires, but fire conditions will be at a test through the weekend, especially with breezy hot dry conditions with thunderstorm chances. Expect an increase in smoke and haze for pretty much everyone through next Monday.