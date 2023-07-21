Warming trend, less smoke and cool-down approaches

Our pattern continues to be influenced by high pressure over the desert southwest, typical summer-like pattern across Oregon. However, changes are on the horizon for as early as Monday.
Smoke and a strong marine layer kept much of the area cooler on Thursday, but high temperatures will return to the 90s inland for both Friday and Saturday. That being said, less smoke thanks to a southwest wind rather than a south wind which will push smoke across eastern portions of the state. Flat Fire in Curry County is the culprit with no sign of improvements anytime soon, but changes by Monday could help.
A strong upper level trough, more typical for late summer is expected to arrive as early as Sunday night. This front is expected to drop temperatures, increase cloudcover and even produce light rain for the Portland metro.
This type of set up isn't unheard of for late August, but is relatively early for July mimicking a fall-like cold front. That being said, areas that will see rain will be solely focused north of Salem. Even then, rainfall no more than a tenth of an inch is expected.
Big story about the trough is that it will significantly reduce temperatures and cloudcover. Eugene and Corvallis could possibly avoid hitting 80-degrees on Monday. The pattern will create strong onshore flow into Tuesday, meaning higher humidity with a strong marine layer, morning clouds and afternoon sun. This would be great for firefighting efforts on the Flat Fire in Agness.
Going forward past Tuesday, temperatures will warm and clouds will slowly reduce as high pressure returns as the dominant weather influencer, just not as strong. Highs will tick back up into the upper-80s versus the 90s by the end of next week.
Meteorologist Holden LeCroy
