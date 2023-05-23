Warming up over the next couple days

The rest of the week will be characterized by dry weather, and much warmer air.
The warming trend begins Wednesday, with afternoon highs in the 70s, then we hit the lower 80s Thursday and Friday.
Expect some morning clouds Wednesday, but the sun comes out Wednesday afternoon.
Coastal fog won't be too bad the next few days, but during the Friday-Sunday time frame, there will be a thick deck of low clouds and fog.
A weak weather disturbance pushes in over the weekend, but forecast models take all the precipitation to our north. On that note, today is our 14th consecutive dry day in row, which is normal for July and August, but not for May. Let's hope we get some rain opportunities before the real dry season kicks in this summer.