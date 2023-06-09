Warming up this weekend

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
This weekend will be dry and mild. Expect thick cloud cover Saturday morning, followed by clearing in the afternoon.
Sunday will be much warmer and sunnier. The coast will see abundant cloud cover all day Saturday, then on Sunday they'll see patchy fog with afternoon sunshine.
Sunday and Monday will be the hottest days inland, with highs in the middle to upper 80s.
The grass pollen remains very high, and will remain very high all weekend. Typically, the grass pollen improves in early to mid-July.