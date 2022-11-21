 Skip to main content
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 6 to 11 ft at 17 seconds and southwest winds 15 to
25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Warming Up

Last week's sunshine is over today, but temperatures are heating up this week. Wide spread clouds will roll in today and bring rain tomorrow.

Good morning. This week will begin with many of our areas barely hitting the freezing point, so frost will be minimal. Additionally, cloudy skies this morning will not be conducive for fog development. Clouds should remain for most of the day with a slight break in cloud coverage in the late afternoon. 

A ridge will be bringing a warm front to our area tomorrow, so  a general warming trend can be expected this week. Today however, the warming is only slight. Expect high temperatures around the low 50's for the Valley and the Basin, and high 50's for the Coast.

- Meteorologist Cameron Landfield

