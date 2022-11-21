Warming Up

Good morning. This week will begin with many of our areas barely hitting the freezing point, so frost will be minimal. Additionally, cloudy skies this morning will not be conducive for fog development. Clouds should remain for most of the day with a slight break in cloud coverage in the late afternoon.
A ridge will be bringing a warm front to our area tomorrow, so a general warming trend can be expected this week. Today however, the warming is only slight. Expect high temperatures around the low 50's for the Valley and the Basin, and high 50's for the Coast.
- Meteorologist Cameron Landfield