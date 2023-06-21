Warming Up

Good Morning. The day will start off with completely clear skies, so the sun will start to warm things up as soon as it rises. We are entering the Eastern edge of a ridge today so, north winds will keep things dry while temps rise. Today's highs will be around the low 80's with high 60's by the Coast. Winds will be moderate for the Valley, so heating will have some ventilation, but the Basin will see low wind speeds all day. Tomorrow is looking even hotter, so try to keep your house cool tonight.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield