...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY TO
3 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 13 ft at 17 seconds. Winds south 10 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt Saturday morning, veering northwest 10
to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt Saturday afternoon.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Saturday to 3 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weak cold front will bring a slight chance of rain Saturday

Satellite imagery shows a strong ridge of high pressure over western Oregon. A weak cold front will cut through that ridge tomorrow, bringing the possibility of a shower or two. 

Sunday will be cold, cloudy, and dry.

If you plan on traveling through the mountains passes, there may be some slush or snow on the roads. Snow levels will be around 3,500' ft Saturday then 1,500' ft Sunday.

Next week, will be characterized by strong high pressure, which is fairly consistent with sunshine along the coast and low clouds/fog in the lowlands.

 

