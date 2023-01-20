Weak cold front will bring a slight chance of rain Saturday

Satellite imagery shows a strong ridge of high pressure over western Oregon. A weak cold front will cut through that ridge tomorrow, bringing the possibility of a shower or two.
Sunday will be cold, cloudy, and dry.
If you plan on traveling through the mountains passes, there may be some slush or snow on the roads. Snow levels will be around 3,500' ft Saturday then 1,500' ft Sunday.
Next week, will be characterized by strong high pressure, which is fairly consistent with sunshine along the coast and low clouds/fog in the lowlands.