Weather Turns Smoky and Hot

Good morning,
We will begin to see winds shift out of the east this afternoon and evening, which is going to be the main driver in how warm and smoky we get. Due to this east wind, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning and an Air Quality Alert until 10 am Saturday.
If you are somebody that struggles with poor air quality, remain in doors this afternoon and evening. Prepare for the heat by finding ways to stay cool, and check in on those in need. Check for local cooling centers in your area.
Not much has changed in the overall intensity of the easterly wind, and temperatures are also expected to climb into the mid and upper 90s. Staying high and dry through Saturday, but by Sunday we'll begin to see onshore flow. A slow moving trough is also expected to move closer to the region next week, which will provide moisture and cooler temperatures.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek