Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM
PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 6 to 9 ft at 8 seconds
and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For
the Gale Warning, seas 6 to 11 ft at 11 seconds and south winds
25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM
PST this evening. Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM
PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

Wednesday's Calm Before the Storm

  • 0

Good morning. 

Today's low temperature is higher than what was predicted yesterday. So, frost will not be a major issue today. Lack of moisture has also curtailed the Valley fog this morning. So, todays weather will be dominated by low clouds and another round of gray skies. Clouds will thicken through the late evening as a cold front approaches originating in Alaska. Rainfall will be a possibility around midnight near the northern regions of the Coast. Tomorrow morning will be wet. Expect temperatures today to fall around the low 40's for the Valley, mid 40's for the Basin, and low 50's for the Coast. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield   

