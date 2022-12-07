Wednesday's Calm Before the Storm

Good morning.
Today's low temperature is higher than what was predicted yesterday. So, frost will not be a major issue today. Lack of moisture has also curtailed the Valley fog this morning. So, todays weather will be dominated by low clouds and another round of gray skies. Clouds will thicken through the late evening as a cold front approaches originating in Alaska. Rainfall will be a possibility around midnight near the northern regions of the Coast. Tomorrow morning will be wet. Expect temperatures today to fall around the low 40's for the Valley, mid 40's for the Basin, and low 50's for the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield