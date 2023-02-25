Wet and breezy Sunday

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Expect a wet and blustery Sunday, with heavy rain at times.
Snow levels will remain above 1,000 ft, however, a few flakes max mix in on the valley floor from time to time.
Up to 10" of snow is possible across the Cascade passes Sunday, making for slick travel.
Rainfall amounts will be between 0.50-1.00" Sunday for everyone west of the Cascades.
Another storm comes in Sunday night/Monday morning. Once again, it will be a close call between who gets rain and who gets snow. It will be possible for a quick wintry mix on the valley floor Monday AM, before we transition to all rain by late morning.